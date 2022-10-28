Dalton State College's basketball team piled up 98 points as the Roadrunners (1-0) opened the 2022-23 season with a 98-52 win over Southeastern Baptist (0-1).
The game was the first of two Dalton State will play as part of the Life University Classic at the school in Marietta.
The Roadrunners outscored Southeastern 29-6 over the final nine minutes of the first half to run away with a lead, and Dalton State only increased it in the second half. Southeastern never led, and Dalton State led by as many as 49.
Dalton State led 18-16 before that run, then pushed the lead to 47-22 at half. The Roadrunners put up even more points after the break, scoring 51 in the second period.
Jaelin Ferrell and Jacquez Fountain each scored 15 to lead the Roadrunners. Ferrell, a returning starter, got his points as a starter on five 3-pointers, while newcomer Fountain scored his off the bench.
Sean Cobb, one of 10 newcomers for the Roadrunners, scored 10 points in the first and finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Dalton High School graduate Franklin Almonte led the Roadrunners with seven rebounds in his 15 minutes and also scored five and dished four assists. Carterius Evans and Jalen Barker both scored 10, and Trey Twa scored nine.
Dalton State scored 46 of its points in the paint and piled up 29 points off turnovers.
Dalton State plays Thomas today at noon in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.