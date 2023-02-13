The entire second half of Saturday's basketball game between Dalton State College and visiting Talladega was played with the road team in the lead.
Talladega never grew that lead to more than 12, and it stayed in single-digits most of the half, but the Roadrunners just couldn't overcome the Tornadoes.
Dalton State fell 62-55 to Southern States Athletic Conference foe Talladega (12-15, 6-13 SSAC). It's the second straight loss for DSC (15-12, 10-8 SSAC) against a team from the bottom three of the SSAC standings. The Roadrunners sat at third in the conference last week but now find themselves sixth with two regular season games to play.
After Talladega started the second half with a 26-23 lead, a Donavan Miller basket cut the deficit to one.
Talladega answered with an Ethelbert Anum shot, and the Roadrunners never got that close again.
The Tornadoes' lead hovered between four and eight before a 7-0 spurt shot the advantage to 42-30 with 11:38 to go. That was the largest advantage of the game for either team.
Dalton State quickly got the deficit under 10 again, but couldn't make much more progress. Every Roadrunners run was quickly halted by a Talladega answer.
A stretch of four straight points by Dalton High School product Franklin Almonte got the score to 55-52 with 1:41 to go, but the visitors made good on a few free throws and a late 3-pointer and had the lead pushed back up to nine in the closing seconds with a 7-1 run.
Almonte scored 13 and grabbed six rebounds to lead Dalton State, which led by as many as seven in the first half before Talladega forged ahead. It's the second straight game Almonte has scored 10 or more, the first time that's happened this season. Miller was the only other Roadrunner in double figures with 11 points. Boubacar Kamissoko had nine, while Sean Cobb, Carterius Evans and Jaelin Ferrell all scored six. Cobb added seven rebounds, while Evans had five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
The Roadrunners outrebounded the visitors 30-23.
Dalton State shot 40% for the game and managed just 5-for-24 on 3-pointers. Miller and Ferrell each hit a pair from long range.
Talladega hit on 4-of-6 from deep in the second half. Corey Sands hit three from three and had 17 points, while Anum led for the game with 18 points.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for a Dalton State team trying to regain its mid-season form before the conference tournament. The Roadrunners play on the road Thursday at 8 p.m. against 14th-ranked Loyola, the top-seeded team in the conference. Dalton State closes the season Saturday against Mobile on the road.
