The Dalton State College men’s soccer team got the only goal of the game to get past Life 1-0 on the road in Marietta on Saturday.
Dalton State, the third-ranked team in the NAIA, knocked off 18th-ranked Life, a Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) opponent, to stay undefeated.
Rasmus Andersson’s goal six minutes into the game was the only goal Dalton State (10-0-3, 3-0-1 SSAC) needed to get the win over Life (8-2-1, 2-2-1 SSAC). The teams combined to tally just 12 shots — six apiece.
Andersson booted in the goal on a free kick from 25 yards away.
The shot was one of three on frame for Dalton State. Josh Ramos and Justin Riescher also recorded a shot on goal, but those were stopped by Life goalkeeper Luka Zakarija.
Life only had one shot on goal, and that was stopped by Dalton State keeper Michael Barrueta.
Ramos led the Roadrunners with two shots, while Andersson, Riescher, Guilherme Franca and Jaime Mendiola each had one shot.
Prior to the men’s game, an early lead from the Dalton State women (2-5-4, 0-3-2 SSAC) wasn’t enough to hold off Life (4-5-2, 2-2-1 SSAC) in a 3-2 defeat.
Guadalupe Martinez, a Southeast Whitfield High School graduate, scored a goal just 2:20 into the contest when Northwest grad Nicole Perez hit her for an assist.
The lead lasted until the 29th minute for Dalton State, but Life peppered two goals — scored by Anakah Madril and Jeanne Brigand — in two minutes to grab the advantage.
Thora Hreggvidsdottir scored the third straight goal for Life after the half to put Dalton State in a 3-1 hole.
Brianna Hurtado, another former Southeast Lady Raider, scored to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 70th minute, but the Lady Roadrunners couldn’t get the equalizer. The goal was the fifth of the year for Hurtado, a freshman.
Life had an 18-10 shot advantage, including an 11-6 mark in shots on goal. Dalton State keeper Brooke Alvarez, a former Northwest Lady Bruin, had eight saves.
Hurtado led the Lady Roadrunners in shots on goal with two.
Both teams are home for Wednesday night games against SSAC foe Blue Mountain. The women play at 5 at Dalton Stadium with the men to follow at 7:30.
