On the day the Dalton State College men's soccer team earned its highest national ranking in the program's history, the Roadrunners delivered a dominating win worthy of that ranking.
The new No. 3 team in the NAIA shut down non-conference opponent Fisk 11-1 on the road in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening.
Dalton State, which jumped from ninth to third after felling previous top team Mobile last week, led 5-0 at halftime.
Former local high school standouts led the charge for the still-undefeated Roadrunners (8-0-3) against Fisk (0-1).
Filemon Quintero, the former Dalton High School Catamount, tallied his first career collegiate hat trick, scoring three goals and assisting on another.
That assist came on the first goal of the game, when he combined with Blas Elzondo to find Eliseo Padilla, a freshman from Northwest Whitfield, who scored just 6:17 into the contest.
Padilla, who has started five of the 11 games for the Roadrunners in his first college season, scored his first two career goals in the game.
With just 31 seconds left in the match, Padilla assisted on the first career goal for another local product. Dalton High's Nestor Mendez, who started the game at goalkeeper, put in the final goal for the Roadrunners.
Diego Fernandez, Matheus Fineto Gamileira, Royce Luedde, Connor Nixon and Jon Soto each scored a goal for Dalton State. Soto and Zachary Perry had two assists.
Fisk's goal came early in the second half, by Robert Roundtree. It was one of only two shots on goal by Fisk.
Dalton State had 18 shots on frame out of 32 total shots.
The previous highest ranking for Dalton State, which began play in men's soccer in 2015, was No. 5. The Roadrunners reached fifth in the country in April 2021 after they went through the regular season undefeated and claimed the Southern States Athletic Conference championship.
This year's Roadrunners will try to stay on track to do that starting with a home game Sunday against Faulkner at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.