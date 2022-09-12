Men’s soccer downs Northwest University on Sunday morningThe Dalton State College men’s soccer team hosted visitors from Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington, for a Sunday morning contest, grabbing a 5-1 win after the 10 a.m. start.
Dalton State (5-0-2) scored the first two goals, then added three in the second half to pull away from Northwest (2-2-1).
Javier Morejon scored both first-half goals for Dalton State, sending the ball in less than a minute apart.
Leonardo Seixas and Rasmus Andersson assisted on a Morejon goal at the 20:44 mark of the first half, then Seixas found the junior for another score 21:30 into the contest.
Northwest’s Max Herrig got the visitors on the board in the 37th minute with an assist from Brayden Corwin.
In the second half, Andersson scored, assisted by Justin Riescher, then Riescher sent one in. Blas Elizondo assisted on Riescher’s goal and on the final score of the day, a Cristiano Catarino goal.
After taking a 7-2 shot advantage to halftime, Dalton State piled up 12 shots after half while holding Northwest without a single shot at the goal.
Dalton State will next play against Reinhardt in a Sept. 21 home game at 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer plays to scoreless draw against BryanDespite a 19-4 shot advantage, Dalton State College’s women’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw on the road against Bryan College on Friday.
The Lady Roadrunners fired 11 of their 19 shots on goal, but Bryan goalkeeper Alyssa Karnes stopped all of them, leaving the game scoreless.
Two of Bryan’s four shots were bound for goal, but Dalton State keeper Brooke Alvarez, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate, saved both.
Emma Johnson led DSC with five shots, three of which were on goal.
Ava Vandoren, Lauren Wright and Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Guadalupe Martinez each had three shots.
Dalton State will play Georgia Southwestern State in Americus on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Women’s golf finishes sixth in season openerThe Dalton State College women’s golf team opened its 2022-23 slate with a sixth-place finish at The Players Club Invitational in Yorktown, Indiana, on Saturday.
No. 4 Dalton State finished behind a field packed with nationally-ranked teams, with No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan finishing first, No. 16 Taylor in second, No. 8 Cumberland (Tennessee) third, No. 17 Lindsey Wilson fourth and No. 21 Cumberlands (Kentucky) in fifth.
“Overall, we had some good things from everyone,” Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew said. “We hit the ball well, but we just did not capitalize on our opportunities the way we needed to.”
Dalton State’s Sydney Hermann was the top individual finisher for the Lady Roadrunners in eighth place, with a 223 across three rounds. Cameron Daniel was three strokes behind in 16th, while Mailey Buzzell was 23rd, Hanna Bullard 30th and Megan Donahue 33rd.
Dalton State’s Rylie Kosney and Ella Cress competed as individuals, finishing 15th and 39th respectively.
