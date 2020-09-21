Dalton State cross country earns win in rare home meet

The Dalton State College cross country team took first in a home meet Friday.
The Lady Roadrunners invited local teams and individual athletes to compete in a small, rare home meet at the Grove Level Cross Country Course in Whitfield County. The Roadrunners did not disappoint as, along the way to the team victory, the top five runners shaved two minutes from the average of their previous meet.
In addition to the team win, freshman Riley Jo Ford won her second race in as many tries, clocking an impressive time of 19:13 on the rolling 5K (3.1-miler) course. She took the lead from the gun and never looked back, distancing herself by 13 seconds over the second place, unattached runner, SK Lipperd, who attends Covenant College.
Just coming back from some time off, last year's five-time SSAC Runner of the Week and conference championship runner up, sophomore Kathryn Vradenburgh, took third place with a time of 20:07.
Junior Alex Gass come home in sixth place overall with a time of 20:26. Just five seconds later, in seventh place, senior Kay Vradenburgh charged home.
Sophomore Kate Roberts set a personal best time of 20:45 when she crossed the line in 11th place overall.
The sixth Roadrunner to cross the finish line was sophomore Rebecca Poe when she came home in 22:05, good for 12th place overall. She was a little too strong for the seventh Roadrunner, Kayla Mattox, to keep up with. She finished 15th overall in a time of 22:40.
Rachel Ward, another former SSAC Runner of the Week, finished 24th overall.
"It is unusual for me to be surprised by how the ladies run," said Dalton State head coach Dean Thompson. "Part of our formula here is to have high expectations, and the ultimate expectations for this group are as high as they have ever been. Having said that, they really surprised me today. The times were a little faster than I thought they would be, but they looked so good doing it. I've never seen a Dalton State team look so strong from wire to wire."
The Lady Roadrunners are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 3, when they compete in the Louisville Classic in Louisville, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.