Dalton State cross country has 3 wins after 3 meets

The Dalton State College cross country team competed in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, winning the silver race of the Louisville Classic.
The Lady Roadrunners won the meet, placing five counting times in the top 18 of the race. The Lady Birds scored 47 points to outpace second place Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky).
Leading the way for Dalton State was freshman Riley Ford, who finished second overall with a time of 19:30. It was the first time this year she had to settle for less than first. She had to battle the third-place finisher from Calumet-St. Joseph (Indiana) for the entire race, but managed to pull away over the last half mile to finish seven seconds ahead of her opponent.
Sophomore Kathryn Vradenburgh and junior Alex Gass ran close together for the entire race finishing seventh and eighth overall to place three Roadrunners in the top eight. Their times were 20:07 and 20:12. It was the fastest race of this season for both.
Senior Kay Vradenburgh finished 12th overall with a time of 20:46.
Rounding out the top five, once again, for the Roadrunners was sophomore Kate Roberts who came in 18th with a time of 20:55. It was her second fastest race in her Roadrunner career.
Freshman Kayla Mattox and junior Rachel Ward finished in the sixth and seventh spots for the Lady Birds with times of 22:39 and 23:59.
"Anytime you can go to Louisville and win, it's a good day," said Dean Thompson, Dalton State's cross country head coach. "I was really proud of how the team fought today. We have done a lot to work on having the strength to run well over the second half of the race. We picked up a total of 21 places over the second half of the race, so our work is paying off."
The Lady Roadrunners are back in action again this Saturday, when they travel to Carrollton for the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational hosted by West Georgia.
