Dalton State College came out and took care of business rolling to an 87-56 win over Brewton-Parker in the first round of the Southern States Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday just days after narrowly defeating the Barons in the regular season finale.
Five Roadrunners scored in double figures led by Rodley Adjei with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. Backcourt mates Nasir Cassel and Donavan Miller added 14 and 13 points respectively as the three guards combined to hit seven of Dalton State's eight three-pointers. Mohammed Abubakar had 13 points and six rebounds, while Antares Gwyn added 10 points and five rebounds.
Jeffery Huff led the Barons with 18 points. Aaron Udell had 17 points with Antrell Williams contributing 10 points in the losing effort.
The Roadrunners have a stiff test today as they take on No. 5 Talladega (Alabama) at 6:45 p.m. (central time).
