Dalton State downs Brewton Parker, gears up for home test Thursday against No. 1 Loyola

Dalton State College resumed play after a more than two-week holiday break with a 67-52 road win over Brewton-Parker in Mount Vernon on Monday.
The Roadrunners, which hadn't played since a Dec. 18 loss to Faulkner, pulled away in the second half for the win over Southern States Athletic Conference opponent Brewton-Parker (1-16, 0-5 SSAC).
The hosts held the lead for much of the first half until an 11-2 run late in the first helped Dalton State (8-6, 3-2 SSAC) grab a 32-28 lead at the break.
After the Barons tied the game at 34 a few minutes into the second half, Dalton State reclaimed the lead and never gave it back.
The Roadrunners built the lead to 12 points with 5:19 to go and held their largest advantage of 16 with 2:11 remaining.
Rodley Adjei scored 14, grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists for Dalton State.
Donovan Miller and C.J. Perry both hit two 3-pointers for the Roadrunners. Miller scored 12, while Perry had 11 points. Igor Stokic led both teams with 11 rebounds and scored five points.
Floyd Davis scored 16 for the Barons.
The Roadrunners' next game is a test against the top-ranked team in the NAIA, SSAC foe Loyola. Loyola, which is 15-0 and 4-0 in SSAC play, comes to Dalton's Mashburn Arena Thursday night at 7:30 for Dalton State's first home game since Nov. 20 in a 56-48 win over Blue Mountain.
Dalton State has played five straight road games since then, going 2-3 in the stretch.
Thursday's game, along with Saturday's 2 p.m. contest with William Carey, are Dalton State's "Fill the Feeder" games. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable foods, which will be used to stock the campus's on-site store of food for use by students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.