With the regular season winding toward a close, Dalton State College picked up another win that keeps the Roadrunners firmly in the top half of the Southern States Athletics Conference standings.
Dalton State (15-9, 10-6 SSAC) earned a big lead and dispatched William Carey (7-17, 3-13 SSAC) 80-71 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday. The win is Dalton State's tenth in conference play and keeps the Roadrunners in a three-way tie for third in the standings with four regular season games to play.
Mobile and Stillman are also 10-6 in the league.
The 10 conference wins marks the most the Roadrunners have had since the 2019-20 squad went 15-3 in the league and 30-3 overall.
On Saturday, the Roadrunners cruised.
William Carey led 2-0, but that was the last advantage the Crusaders would see.
Dalton State's 20-5 run, capped by a Donavan Miller 3-pointer, put DSC up 20-7 and the Roadrunners never looked back.
The Roadrunner lead grew to 20 for the first time with a Carterius Evans short shot with 4:36 to play in the first, marking a 37-17 margin.
The Roadrunners led 44-23 at halftime, then ran the advantage up to as much as 29 midway through the second half.
The hosts came alive on offense to chip the deficit down into single digits by the game's end, but free throws from Miller, Boubacar Kamissoko and Franklin Almonte in the final minutes kept the Crusaders from threatening.
Jaelin Ferrell led the way for Dalton State, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts and finishing with 16 points. Evans had 15 and eight rebounds, Miller put up 14 and five assists and Kamissoko added 10 points.
Sean Cobb had the rebounds but missed a double-double by a point. He led the team with 13 boards and scored nine.
Dalton State held on for the comfortable win despite allowing 48 second-half points, more than double the 23 William Carey scored in the first period.
Earl Smith matched his team's first-half total by himself in the second, scoring 23 of his game-high 26 while also grabbing 13 rebounds.
Dalton State plays Brewton-Parker at home Thursday night at 7:30 as the Roadrunners gear up for the SSAC tournament, and try to keep that third seed. After hosting Talladega Saturday, DSC gets the SSAC's top seed in Loyola before finishing out the regular season at Mobile.
