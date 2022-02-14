Dalton State College’s basketball team dropped its fourth straight game in Southern States Athletic Conference play when the Roadrunners fell 71-62 on the road against William Carey on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (11-14, 5-10 SSAC) have lost seven of their last eight games in conference competition after once sitting at 4-3 in conference play.
William Carey (8-15, 3-12 SSAC) handed Dalton State its latest loss with a 36-point performance from Jvari Thigpen. Thigpen hit 16 of 18 free throws and also grabbed six rebounds.
Dalton State led by as much as eight in the first half, but William Carey grabbed a 30-24 advantage at halftime.
The Crusaders ballooned the lead to 20 late in the second half. Dalton State outscored William Carey 17-6 after the 3:44 mark of the second half, but couldn’t put together enough of a comeback.
Donavan Miller led Dalton State with 16 points and five assists. Rodley Adjei had 14 points, while Franklin Almonte scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
The Roadrunners play Middle Georgia State tonight at 7:30 in Cochran.
