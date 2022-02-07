Dalton State College had second-half lead, but the Roadrunners couldn’t hold on as visiting Stillman won a Saturday contest 74-68.
The Roadrunners (10-12, 5-8 Southern States Athletic Conference) held a 67-66 advantage with 1:40 to go, but Stillman (16-4, 8-4 SSAC) scored eight of the last nine points to win.
Stillman gained control late of a game that neither team led by more than 10 points. The eight-point margin of victory for Stillman matched its largest advantage of the game. Dalton State led by six late in the first half.
The Roadrunners closed that first half with a 32-30 advantage.
Nasir Cassel set a season-high with 19 points to lead Dalton State. Rodley Adjei scored 16 points and dished five assists. Donavan Miller scored 13, while Antares Gwyn scored nine and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Despite Gwyn’s performance, Stillman out-rebounded the Roadrunners 31-21.
Trey Petty led Stillman with 18 points, while Devin Merriweather scored 18.
Dalton State College stepped out of SSAC play on Monday for a road game against Oakwood in Huntsville, Alabama. Results of Monday’s game were not available at press time.
The Roadrunners get back to conference play on Thursday. The Roadrunners travel to New Orleans to play No.3 Loyola at 8:30 p.m. Dalton State lost the teams’ first matchup 85-57 at home earlier this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.