Dalton State College battled back from a 17-point deficit to get within two points in the final minute, but the Roadrunners couldn’t overcome a hot-shooting Martin Methodist squad in their home opener on Tuesday.
Despite 36 points from Marquel Wiggins and three players scoring at least 20, the Roadrunners lost to Martin Methodist 98-92, falling to 0-3 on the season.
After a back-and-forth start that once left the game tied at 24 with under eight minutes in the first half, Martin Methodist (7-1) caught fire. The Redhawks drilled 3-pointer after 3-pointer, outscoring the Roadrunners 22-7 the rest of the way in the opening frame, building a lead that Dalton State couldn’t quite make up.
“We let them get into transition, we weren’t closing out well and we didn’t do a good job of guarding the basketball,” Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said.
Methodist made 16-of-30 3-pointers on the night, led by Teddy Fifer, who flung in eight of those shots from behind the arc on his way to a team-leading 28 points.
The Roadrunners had some hot scoring of their own in the second half, and it almost stole them the game. Dalton State hit 72.7% of their shots in the second half, scoring 61 points in the frame.
“We scored it efficiently, especially in the second half, we just didn’t do a very good job on the defensive end,” Ireland said.
Dalton State opened the half on an 11-2 run to get the game back within single digits, but Martin Methodist didn’t let them much closer. The lead hovered around 10 until Wiggins took over late.
“Marquel was fantastic tonight,” Ireland said. “He’s an extraordinary scorer.”
Wiggins scored 12 of his game-high 36 in the final 2:15 of game time, getting the Roadrunners within two at 92-90 with just 20 seconds left. After an ensuing foul, the Redhawks made their free throws, blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from C.J. Perry, then iced the game with some more makes from the foul line.
Perry was another Roadrunner who turned it on in the second half to help Dalton State get close.
Perry had 13 of his 21 points in the second half, while Antares Gwyn, a graduate-transfer that played at Martin Methodist last season, tallied 21 points and and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds against his former team.
Martin Methodist is a familiar foe for the Dalton State program. The Redhawks were members of the Southern States Athletic Conference along with Dalton State until this year, when Methodist moved to the Mid-South Conference.
The game was the first of the year at home in the on-campus Bandy Gymnasium for Dalton State after playing their first two on the road. Due to COVID-19, only guests and family of student athletes were allowed in the small section of seating in the gym. In years past, the Roadrunners have played home games in Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center to allow for more fan support.
“Bandy is a fantastic environment when we have our fans, but it’s a little quiet with nobody in here,” Ireland said. “We don’t quite get that same advantage as we do when we’re full of fans. That’s just what this year is.”
The loss drops Dalton State to 0-3 on the season, after the Roadrunners lost just three times all season a year ago on their way to a 30-3 season and SSAC tournament championship. One of those three losses this year was to an NCAA Division I team in Kennesaw State, which beat Dalton State 72-62 on Saturday.
“It’s frustrating,” Ireland said. “We just have to get back to our principles and get back to guarding. We’ve faced three really good teams and all of them have been close. We just have to keep getting better.”
The Roadrunners have a chance to get back on the winning track Thursday with another home game against Reinhardt University at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.