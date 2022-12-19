The Dalton State College men's basketball team was outscored by 10 points in each half in an 83-63 defeat on the road against eighth-ranked Faulkner on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (7-5, 3-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) trailed 36-26 at halftime against the Southern States Athletic Conference foe in Montgomery, Alabama, and Faulkner (10-2, 4-2 SSAC) pulled away for the 20-point win.
Faulkner grabbed a quick lead, and the Roadrunners never led. Faulkner led 10-2 nearly six minutes into the game. Dalton State had just 10 points as the clock ticked under six minutes to go in the first half.
Dalton State's offense came alive with 16 points in the last 5:38 of the half, but Faulkner kept the lead at at least seven until the break.
Early in the second half, Dalton State cut the score to 36-34 with an 8-0 run, capped by a Franklin Almonte basket. Faulkner responded with 12 straight points to take back control, pushing the lead to as much as 24.
Jaelin Ferrell hit four 3-pointers and led Dalton State with 13 points. Boubacar Kamissoko scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds, and Sean Cobb scored 10 and pulled down five boards.
Almonte, a Dalton High School graduate, scored eight. Donavan Miller scored seven.
Derek Murphy scored 24 to lead Faulkner, and Trace Hill put in 19. Faulkner knocked down 11 of its 18 3-point attempts for a blistering 61.1% clip.
Saturday's game was the first since Dec. 6 for Dalton State, and the Roadrunners will have another few days off before they suit up again. Dalton State plays Webber in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Dec. 29, as part of the SSAC/Sun Challenge. The Roadrunners will play Keiser in the event the next day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.