Dalton State College wrapped up play Friday in the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship at 10th place in the country.
The Roadrunners finished the first of four rounds at the four-day tournament in Mesa, Arizona in 10th, but a strong second and third day on Wednesday and Thursday boosted the Roadrunners into seventh headed into Friday’s final round.
An 11-over 299 in the fourth round was Dalton State’s poorest finish in any of the rounds, dropping the Roadrunners into the 10th-place finish. Dalton State finished 25 strokes back of national champion British Columbia, which started Friday in second but vaulted defending national champion Keiser in the final round. Keiser finished nine strokes behind British Columbia and tumbled into third with a +12 300 on the final day, while The Master’s University grabbed second place.
Dalton State won the national championship two years ago and finished as the national runner-up a year ago.
Dalton State’s Gavin Noble helped the Roadrunners to the strong national finish, grabbing a tie for ninth place on the individual standings with a -2 tournament score. He was steady across all four rounds, never shooting lower than 70 but never higher than 73.
Trevor Bassett was tied for 20th in the national field, as his round one 71 was his best outing on his way to a +5 overall score. Steve Kibare was one stroke behind at +6 at a tie for 24th. His 68 in the third round helped the Roadrunners climb the leaderboard on day three.
Cole Wentworth finished tied for 76th at +23, while Brock Hoover was right behind at a tie for 80th with a +25.
Dalton State wraps up the year with four team tournament wins, including the Southern States Athletic Conference title. The Roadrunners had won six straight SSAC championships before falling last season.
Hoover was named the SSAC player of the year after winning low medalist honors at the SSAC championships.
