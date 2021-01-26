Dalton State College’s basketball team led early and clawed back late, but the Roadrunners couldn't stop Faulkner University (Montgomery, Alabama) Tuesday night at Dalton State's Bandy Gym, falling 85-73.
Pitted against the lone team in the Southern States Athletic Conference with a still-unblemished league record, an energized group of Roadrunners (5-8, 4-4 SSAC) ran out to a quick 13-5 advantage five minutes in before Faulkner (16-1, 7-0 SSAC) could get their potent offense going.
Once they did, however, as they would midway through the first, there wasn't much grounding the Eagles for the rest of the evening.
Led by point guard Jordan Hamlette, Faulkner quickly responded to get a 21-19 lead by the time the clock ticked under 10 in the first half.
Hamlette scored 25 on the night to lead both teams, repeatedly knifing into the lane and hitting floaters and acrobatic layups.
The Eagles hadn't soared away from the Roadrunners yet though.
A breakaway dunk by Marquel Wiggins gave Dalton State back the lead at 31-29 with a few minutes left before the break, but that would be the last advantage of the game for the Roadrunners.
A 10-2 stretch to close the first half for Faulkner set in motion a Dalton State slide that would continue after the 39-33 halftime score.
Faulkner ballooned their lead to as much as 18 midway through the second half.
Wiggins led Dalton State on a run, getting them as close as 71-63 with 5:34 left, but a Faulkner response of eight straight points ended any comeback aspirations.
Wiggins anchored the Roadrunner offense with 18 points, while Antares Gwyn was a constant threat for a putback with 15 points and nine boards. Aaron Burress and Paul Eromesele both chipped in 12 points.
Burress finished the game with four fouls, while fellow starter C.J. Perry fouled out as many Roadrunners flirted with foul trouble all game. Faulkner nailed 21-of-25 free throw attempts, while Dalton State was 5-for-10.
"We can't worry so much about officials' calls," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said. "They kind of beat us up, we've just got to do a better job of playing through it and finishing shots anyway."
It'll be a week before Dalton State suits up again, but they'll be right back up against Faulkner when they resume action.
The Roadrunners make the trip to Montgomery Tuesday to play Faulkner at 8 p.m. Faulkner, meanwhile, plays two games against Middle Georgia State on Friday and Saturday while the Roadrunners rest.
