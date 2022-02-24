In the first half of Tuesday night’s Southern States Athletic Conference quarterfinals, Dalton State College had a 15-point lead on the fifth-ranked team in the country and second-seeded team in the SSAC.
Seven minutes into the second half, that lead had evaporated and was replaced with a 10-point Talladega advantage. The No. 5 Tornadoes outscored Dalton State by 14 in the second half on their way to a 70-58 win in the SSAC tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, on Thursday, ending the Roadrunners’ season.
After beating Brewton-Parker handily on Wednesday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, seventh-seeded Dalton State started fast to grab a big lead over Talladega in the quarterfinals.The Roadrunners (14-15) led 12-2 after six minutes of play, held the Tornadoes (25-4) in single-digits until the 8:17 mark of the first half and led by as many as 15 (28-13).
Talladega sliced into that 28-13 lead with a 3-pointer with 6:57 to go in the half, starting a 17-2 run that left the game tied at just before half.
Franklin Almonte coaxed in a bucket with 15 seconds left to put Dalton State up 32-30 at the break.
Talladega kept up the pressure to start the second, going on a 17-5 stretch to open the half to seize back the advantage.After Dalton State took the 28-13 first-half lead, Talladega outscored the Roadrunners 34-7 in a stretch that lasted most of the middle 20 minutes of action in the 40-minute contest.
The Roadrunners finally picked up the pace near the midway point of the second half but couldn’t climb back into the game late.Talladega led by 16 with before a quick 7-0 Dalton State spurt cut the score to 67-58 with 43 seconds left, but the Roadrunners didn’t get any closer.
Rodley Adjei led the Roadrunners with 16 points and dished out five assists. Jaelin Ferrell hit three from behind the 3-point line for nine points, while Almonte, Nasir Cassel and Donavan Miller all scored eight.
Darryl Baker had a game-high 18 points for Talladega, which advances to the tournament semifinals tonight.The Roadrunners likely would have needed a run to the SSAC championship to advance to the NAIA national tournament. Instead, Dalton State will likely be left out of the national field for the second straight season.
