The fall schedules for the men’s and women’s golf teams have been set.
The teams play a fall and spring schedule before competing for conference and national championships in the spring. Both squads won the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament last season.
The men’s NAIA national championship will be hosted in Dalton at the Dalton Golf and Country Club in May, 2024.
The men’s team begins its fall schedule at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invite in Brunswick on Sept. 11 and 12. The Roadrunners travel to the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, on Sept. 25 and 26 before returning home to host the NAIA National Preview in Dalton on Oct. 2 and 3.
Dalton State’s men close out their fall slate Oct. 23 and 24 at the Bojangles Intercollegiate in Vonore, Tennessee.
The schedule then breaks until the spring slate, which has not yet been announced.
The DSC women begin their SSAC title defense at the Lee Invitational on Sept. 18 and 19 in Cleveland, Tennessee. The Lady Roadrunners also join the men at the Invite at Innisbrook on Sept. 25 and 26 before traveling to the Carey Collegiate Classic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Oct. 2 and 3.
The Lady Roadrunners will take part on the Gibson Bay Collegiate on Oct. 23 and 24 in Richmond, Kentucky, before closing out the fall season with a short trip to Adairsville for the Eagle Fall Invite on Nov. 6 and 7.
