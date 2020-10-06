Dalton State golfers sweep SSAC weekly honors

Dalton State College's men's and women's golf teams swept the Southern States Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week honors, with Trevor Bassett being named SSAC Men's Golfer of the Week and Mailey Buzzell being named SSAC Women's Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
It was the first weekly honor for Bassett, a freshman from McDonough.
Bassett won the Invite at Innisbrook last week with a 2-over par 215 (72, 68, 75). His second-round 68 tied for the best round of the tournament.
It was also the first career weekly honor for Buzzell, a freshman.
Buzzell finished as runner-up at the Invite at Innisbrook with a 3-over par 219 (78, 71, 70). Her 71 in round two tied for the best score of the round, while her final-round 70 matched the best score of the tournament.
Dalton State's Ben Rebne was the SSAC Men's Golfer of the Week the previous week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.