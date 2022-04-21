Dalton State College's men's golf team had its six-season reign atop the Southern States Athletic Conference ladder broken on Wednesday as Faulkner stormed through the field from sixth place overall to claim the 2022 SSAC Men's Golf Championship at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama.
Steve Kibare extended another streak as DSC's seventh straight SSAC Individual Medalist with a two-under 214 (72, 69, 73) to win by three strokes. He is the fifth Roadrunner overall to win the honor after Sean Elliott, Chase Jones, S.M. Lee and Ben Rebne.
Faulkner shot the only sub-300 round on the day, a 287 (-1), to finish at a 19-under, 883 to win by six shots over William Carey and Loyola at 889 (+25) in second. After six consecutive SSAC tournament championships, Dalton State settled for fourth at 891 (+27) with Mobile rounding out the top five at 894 (+30).
The Roadrunners got off to a solid start in the first round but closed the round at 296 (+8), four shots off the lead held by William Carey. DSC was led by Kibare with an opening round 72 (E) to put himself in contention for the individual championship in fifth.
Continuing the 36-hole day on Monday, Dalton State began the second round dropping three more shots on the first three holes.
Kibare was on fire on the back nine with birdies at Nos. 10, 12, 14, 15 and 16 to push to 5-under overall and grab the lead, but he cooled slightly with a double-bogey on No. 18 to close out with a 3-under 69. Trevor Bassett closed with an eagle at No. 16 and birdie at No. 17 to post 73 (+1) and move into a tie for 11th.
It was a quiet but steady start to the third round as Dalton State opened at 1-over through the first five holes. Nos. 5-9 really hurt Dalton State as they went 14-over on the five-hole stretch to fall back to sixth.
The team showed resilience on the back nine, playing the course at 2-under, but it wasn't enough to make up the deficit. Kibare played rock solid down the stretch to shoot 73 (+1) and claim the individual medalist title at 2-under 214.
Bassett shot 73 and tied for 9th overall. Jarod Edwards came off the bench in place of Cole Thornton to post 73 as well.
Matthew Cleary and Tyler White both carded 81 (+9). Cleary finished 25th and White 29th overall.
Dalton State, the defending NAIA national champions, will not have the automatic bid to the NAIA Championship to fall back on and will have to wait for an at-large bid. The tournament begins May 17 in Silvis, Illinois.
