The seed is set for Dalton State College for the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament.
After closing the regular season on Saturday with a 76-55 road loss to Mobile (18-10, 12-8 SSAC), Dalton State (16-12, 11-9 SSAC) will enter the SSAC tournament as the fourth seed.
The Roadrunners were one of four teams in the league that finished with an 11-9 conference record. By virtue of tiebreakers, Dalton State sits atop those four as the fourth seed. The Roadrunners will play Stillman, the fifth-seeded team, in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
Dalton State headed into Saturday with an opportunity to earn the third seed with a win over Mobile, but the Roadrunners fell flat after a victory over top-seeded Loyola on Thursday.
After piling up at least 41 points in each half against Loyola, Dalton State managed just 16 points in the opening 20 minutes against Mobile and fell into a 22-point hole at the half.
Mobile scored 16 of the game's first 18 points and never trailed. Dalton State had two points in the first seven-and-a-half minutes of play before a Jaelin Ferrell 3-pointer at the 12:26 mark of the first half.
Mobile had the lead up to as much as 24 in the first half as the Roadrunners hit just seven of 27 attempted shots, a 25.9% clip.
The Roadrunners offense ran much better in the second half, with a 50% mark from the floor leading to 39 second-half points, but that did little to cut into the advantage of Mobile, which matched its first-half total with 38 more points.
Dalton State's Donovan Miller led the second-half resurgence with all 13 of his points in the second half, and Franklin Almonte scored all 11 of his points after halftime, too.
Ferrell finished with a trio of 3-pointers for nine points.
Dalton State couldn't contain Corien Pooh Frazier, who nailed seven 3-pointers and tallied 30 points. He was 7-for-9 from deep, leading an 8-for-14 mark for Mobile.
DaMariee Jones had 22 points, while Ezra McKenna's 16 points and 16 rebounds helped Mobile out-rebound Dalton State 41-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.