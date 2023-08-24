The Dalton State College men’s soccer team kicked off its inaugural home tournament with a win, defeating visiting Brescia 4-0 Thursday night in the Dalton Classic.
Brescia, Georgia Gwinnett and Louisiana Christian are taking part in the men’s tournament. Louisiana Christian, which played to a 1-1 draw with Georgia Gwinnett, will play Dalton State Saturday at 4 p.m. to close out the first Dalton Classic.
The Roadrunners (1-0-1) earned the win over Brescia (0-1), their first of the season, after getting on the board first with a late first-half goal and piling on in the second frame.
Jack Stainrod found the back of the net at the 43:31 mark of the first half. Matheus Gamileira fired a centering pass and found a charging Stainrod, who chipped the ball in.
The second Roadrunner goal came in the 64th minute and off the leg of Mason Dalton. Kazuma Ishizuka assisted.
Gamileira got on the board himself in the 71st minute, putting one in off an assist from Dalton.
Dalton High School graduate Filemon Quintero got in on the scoring fun just under two minutes later, finding some room to put in an unassisted goal.
Dalton, Ishizuka and Stainrod are all newcomers to the Roadrunners.
Dalton State out-shot the visitors 26-4 overall and 14-2 on goal.
