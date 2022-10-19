The Dalton State College men’s golf team finished its fall schedule in winning fashion Tuesday, dominating the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Preview in Seneca, South Carolina, for an 18-shot win.
Dalton State’s Jarod Edwards and Trevor Bassett ended in a three-way tie for first in the individual standings as Dalton State finished three rounds of golf at an 867 score, good for a 3-over finish that outpaced South Carolina-Beaufort’s 22-over finish in second place.
Bassett and Edwards shared first place with Coastal Georgia’s George Langham. The trio all shot a 2-under 214. Edwards grabbed a 71 for the lowest score in round three.
Gavin Noble wasn’t far behind the duo of top-finishers, taking fifth in the individual standings with a 219. Steve Kibare was tied for sixth with 221, and Cole Wentworth finished 20th with a 227 score.
The Roadrunners take the course again during the spring semester.
The Dalton State women finished their fall schedule by taking second place in the TPC Deere Run Invitational in Silvis, Illinois, on Tuesday.
The tournament, which was played on the course that will be used for the NAIA national championship this spring, was shortened to just a one-round, 18-hole event due to a snow storm.
“We’re disappointed we didn’t get to play the full 54 holes, but sometimes you can’t control the weather,” Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew said. “Really proud of the women in their ability to fight through the conditions. Getting second in the field sets us up to come back and fight in May (in the national championship).”
The Roadrunners shot 334 in the one-round tourney, finishing 10 strokes behind winner Cumberlands. Dalton State edged third-place Savannah College of Art and Design by one shot.
Mailey Buzzell and Sydney Hermann were the top individual finishers for the Lady Roadrunners in a tie for 14th. The pair finished with a 10-over 82. Cameron Daniel finished tied for 22nd with an 84, and Megan Donahue and Rylie Kosney tied for 32nd with an 86.
Dalton State resumes its 2022-23 campaign in February.
