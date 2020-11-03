Dalton State men's golf ends fall season with win

The Dalton State College men's golf team fired the best team round of the day with a 288 to hop overnight leader Truett McConnell and win the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Tuesday.
The Roadrunners shot a tournament total of 591 (+15) to win by seven strokes over runner-up Truett McConnell. Truett McConnell's "B" team shot 614 (+38) to take third, with William Carey (Mississippi) in fourth at 619 (+43).
Cleveland State at 632 (+56) rounded out the top five.
As a team, the Roadrunners started off strong Tuesday at 5-under. They pushed that score to 8-under before hitting the most difficult part of the course, holes 8-13. By the ninth, the Roadrunners were back to even-par with four holes remaining in the stretch.
A strong close won the tournament as Dalton State went 5-under over their remaining holes to take control.
Freshman Steve Kibare shot the round of the day for Dalton State with a 70. Ben Rebne rebounded nicely for a 1-under round of 71. Kibare and Rebne finished in second and fourth respectively.
Joshua Stern joined them in the top five overall carding a round of 74. Trevor Bassett and Tyler White finished tied for sixth with two other golfers as Dalton State almost had a clean sweep of the All-Tournament honors.
Bassett ended with a 76 on Tuesday, while White produced the best comeback of the day. After shooting his score up to +3, He closed with an eagle, a birdie and a bogey to post 73 (+1) on the day.
The tournament concludes the fall portion of the schedule for the men's golf team. They will break and be back in 2021 looking for the program's first national championship.
