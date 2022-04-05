Dalton State fought with the NAIA’s best teams and came away with a third-place finish in the 2022 Roadrunner Classic at The Farm in Rocky Face on Monday and Tuesday.
Keiser showed why it is the top team in the NAIA with its 24-under 840 performance to win. Ottawa was second at 885 (+21). Dalton State was third at 889 (+25) with Coastal Georgia in fourth at 892 (+28). South Carolina-Beaufort, Bellevue and Texas Wesleyan rounded out the top five at 896 (+32).
“With the weather, we had to make an adjustment to ensure we could get all 54 holes in,” Dalton State head coach Ben Rickett said. “We had players playing 44 to 47 holes on Monday which allowed us to start just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning to get the whole tournament in, which I am not sure has ever been done in a collegiate golf tournament before.”
A logjam for second between eight teams ended with the Birds taking third. Matthew Cleary paced the Roadrunners with a 73 (+1) in the third round and brought it home fourth overall. Steve Kibare matched Cleary with a 1-over 73 to move up to a tie for 17th.
The two other counters for the third round went to Tyler White with a 75 (+3) and Jarod Edwards with a 77 (+5). Trevor Bassett cleaned up the top-5 with 80 (+8).
Davison Reynolds led the Dalton State individuals with a 76 (+4). Cole Wentworth carded 77 (+5) with Tucker Windham and Joshua Stern each shooting 80 (+8).
“As a team, it wasn’t our best, and the guys were disappointed but it was not a bad week by any means,” Rickett said. “With 12 top-21 teams in the coach’s poll, third was not bad at all without our best.”
Dalton State will be on the course again on April 19 when it vies for its seventh straight Southern States Athletic Conference Championship at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama.
