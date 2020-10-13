Dalton State College's men's golf team capped their third tournament of the fall semester by finishing second with an 866 (+2) in the AAC Fall Preview at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville on Monday and Tuesday.
Point finished first at 852 (-12), 14 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt (892, +28) was third, followed by Tennessee Wesleyan (904, +40). Southern States Athletic Conference rival Faulkner (911, +47) rounded out the top 5.
All-American Ben Rebne led the Roadrunners with a third place finish and rounds of 70-73-70 to finish at 3-under overall. Rebne drained 12 birdies and an eagle during the tournament while collecting All-Tournament honors.
Freshmen Trevor Bassett (73-71-73) and Steve Kibare (75-70-72) tied for sixth with Jake Montgomery of Columbia International at 1-over. Both players made their share of birdies while managing a difficult course.
Matthew Cleary made it four Roadrunners in the top 10, carding rounds of 74-74-71 to finish 3-over, while Tyler White (77-76-76) finished at 13-over and tied for 26th. Eli Hendricks (74-78-76), playing as an individual, ended his tournament in a tie for 22nd at 12-over.
Dalton State will have a little less than two weeks off before the tee it up again in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tennessee, on Oct. 24 and 25. The Roadrunners will be looking for their fourth straight win in the event.
