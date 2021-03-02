Dalton State men's golf finishes fourth at Oldfield Classic

Dalton State College's men's golf team held down the same position that it had started the day in, finishing in fourth at The Oldfield Classic at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, South Carolina, on Tuesday.
Point University came from off the lead with a 289 (+1) to win the tournament with a three-round total of 870 (+6). Overnight leader Coastal Georgia at 873 (+9) was second with South Carolina-Beaufort in third at 877 (+13). Dalton State finished at 893 (+29).
Matthew Cleary bounced back from a second round 80 to post the best Roadrunner round of the day with a 71 (-1) on Tuesday. He started on the sixth hole and picked up a quick birdie on seven. He played even par the rest of the way with one bogey and one birdie.
Trevor Bassett had the next best Roadrunner score with 76 (+4). Bassett started on the eighth hole and was playing at even par coming to his last seven holes, where he posted four bogeys to close.
Ben Rebne struggled early in his round of 77 (+5), going five-over on his first five holes with a double bogey, three bogeys and a birdie. He settled down to play even par on his final 12 holes.
Joshua Stern was the fourth counter for the team with a 79 (+7). Stern flashed with three birdies, but had too many high scores to balance out the round.
Eli Hendricks also struggled early in his round of 81 (+9). He began his round with a double bogey and two birdies. He, like Stern, had three birdies, but all of his came on consecutive holes.
Sixth-ranked Dalton State tees it up again starting March 28 when they compete in the National Intercollegiate hosted by Mercer University at the National Golf Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro.
