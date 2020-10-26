Dalton State men's golf finishes second at Tennessee Intercollegiate

The Dalton State College men's golf team didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as the Roadrunners finished second with a score of 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tennessee, on Saturday and Sunday.
Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished first at 863 (-1), six strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt (880, +16) was third, followed by Walters State (902, +38) in fourth. Cleveland State (921, +57) rounded out the top five.
The Roadrunners won the event four straight times from 2016-2019. It was previously held in Loudon, Tennessee.
Tyler White led Dalton State with a fourth place finish for a 1-under total and an All-Tournament Team selection. It is the first time in his career as a Roadrunner that he has led the Dalton State lineup.
Steve Kibare and Ben Rebne finished tied for seventh at 1-over for the tournament. Rebne rebounded on Sunday from a 77 in his second round on Saturday while Kibare continues to shine with fellow freshman Trevor Bassett.
Speaking of Bassett, he concluded the tournament in 10th at 4-over. Sophomore Joshua Stern made his first appearance in the lineup this season and came away tied for 21st with Hunter Bowers of Bluefield and Dalton Sutton of Walters State.
The Roadrunners will hit the course again on Nov. 2 when they make the short trip to Nob North in Cohutta to play in the ALC Eagle Invitational.
