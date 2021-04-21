Dalton State men's golf team wins sixth straight conference championship

The Dalton State College men's golf team is Southern States Athletic Conference champions once again.
Dalton State took a 10-stroke lead into the final round and gradually pulled away all afternoon, cruising to a 36-stroke victory and their sixth straight SSAC Championship at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama, on Wednesday.
"I could not be more proud of this group," Dalton State head coach Ben Rickett said. "It has been a tough year and each of these players has dealt with their share of adversity."
Dalton State shot even-par 864 for the tournament with William Carey finishing as the runner up at 900 (+36). Faulkner closed the final gap on the Crusaders, but settled for third at 907 (+43).
Dalton State's Ben Rebne went back-to-back in winning individual medalist honors.
Rebne won the 2019 playing of the event and looked poised to do the same last season until the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 edition. He picked up where he left off with a 5-under-par 211, winning by five strokes.
The Roadrunners almost made it a clean sweep of the top four, as Steve Kibare and Matthew Cleary finished second and third, respectively, while Trevor Bassett finished fifth. Kibare traversed the course in even-par 216, while Cleary lit up the back nine on Wednesday, going 5-under and posting a 2-over 218 overall.
Bassett, Cleary, Kibare and Rebne made the All-Tournament team. The SSAC awards will be announced on Thursday.
"One of the goals every year is to win the conference and be as prepared as we can be," Rickett said. "The guys were extremely disciplined in difficult conditions today and showed that they can be one of the best teams in the country."
Seventh-ranked Dalton State next competes in the NAIA Tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, which begins May 18.
