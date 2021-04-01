Dalton State men's soccer achieves program's highest ranking headed into SSAC tournament

After wrapping up the regular season undefeated and with their first Southern States Athletic Conference title, the Dalton State College men's soccer team continues to reach new heights.
In the latest NAIA's Top 25 Coaches Poll, released Wednesday, the Roadrunners (11-0-1, 6-0 SSAC) are ranked sixth. That's the highest ranking in the program's six-season history and the first time Dalton State has cracked the top 10.
The previous high mark for Dalton State was 15th, which the team achieved three times.
The Roadrunners were ranked 18th in the previous poll, released two weeks ago. Dalton State closed its SSAC schedule with two wins over then-top 10 teams in conference foes William Carey and Mobile. William Carey, whose only loss of the year came to the Roadrunners, sits just behind Dalton State at seven in the latest poll, while Mobile is ranked 12th.
The Roadrunners receive a bye into the semifinal round of the SSAC tournament. They'll play in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday. Dalton State, seeded first for the tournament, will take on the winner of a first round match between No. 4 Faulkner and No. 5 Middle Georgia on Saturday. Dalton State defeated both teams earlier this season.
