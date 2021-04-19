Dalton State men's soccer earns fourth overall seed in NAIA national championship tournament

The Dalton State College men's soccer team is staying in Georgia for the NAIA national championship qualifiers.
The undefeated Southern States Athletic Conference champions earned the fourth overall seed in the 40 team tournament, and will play in the qualifying rounds in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
Dalton State (12-0-1) is the top seed in the Lawrenceville bracket, which is hosted on the campus of Georgia Gwinnett College. They'll play fourth seeded St. Thomas Thursday at 2 p.m. in the opening round. Should they advance, the Roadrunners would play at 2 p.m. Saturday, facing the winner of a match between Georgia Gwinnett and Milligan.
The Roadrunners earned the fourth national seed, behind two-time defending champion Central Methodist at one, Oklahoma Wesleyan at two and Columbia at three.
Should the Roadrunners advance past the qualifying rounds, they'll stay in state and reach the event's final site in Evans, where a 10-team tournament will decide a national champion.
It's the second ever appearance in the national tournament for the six-year-old soccer program at Dalton State. The Roadrunners made the tournament in the 2019 season, falling in their opening-round game.
Dalton State won the SSAC regular season crown for the first time this year. After reaching the finals of the SSAC tournament against William Carey, the title game was canceled, and the Roadrunners were declared champions. William Carey also made the 40-team field, as did fellow SSAC foe Mobile. Dalton State defeated both in the regular season.
