Dalton State men's soccer gets automatic bid to NAIA tournament

The Southern States Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament championship game scheduled for Friday was canceled because of weather at the tournament's site in Montgomery, Alabama, giving Dalton State College an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.
The top-seeded Roadrunners (12-0-1) were set to take on second-seeded William Carey (10-1-1) in the finals Friday.
Instead, since Dalton State was the higher seed and the SSAC's regular season champion, the Roadrunners received the automatic bid to the NAIA tournament that would have gone to the winner of Friday's match.
The Roadrunners finished undefeated in conference play in the regular season, thanks in part to a 3-2 win in double overtime over William Carey in Dalton last month.
Dalton State defeated Faulkner 3-0 Wednesday night in the SSAC semifinals to reach Friday's scheduled game.
The opening rounds of the NAIA tournament are April 22-24 on host campus sites. The bracket for the tournament will be revealed Monday, April 19.
This is the second appearance for Dalton State in the national championship tournament in its six-season history. The Roadrunners made their first appearance in the NAIA tournament a season ago, falling in the first round 2-1 to Arizona's Embry-Riddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.