While are high school football teams were beginning their season Friday night, Dalton State College’s men’s soccer team had a season-opener too.
The Roadrunners opened the season with a 1-1 draw at Reinhardt University Friday night.
Each team scored a first-half goal, and the score didn’t change after the break.
Reinhardt scored just 4:11 into the contest, with Jacob Grimmer putting the Roadrunners in an early hole.
Dalton State responded 18:53 into the game, when Josh Ramos put in a goal off an assist from Rasmus Andersson.
The game ended in a draw despite Dalton State outpacing Reinhardt in shots 19 to 4. 14 of Dalton State’s shots were on frame, with Reinhardt keeper Elijah Clark stopping all but one.
Dalton State holds its home opener Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against Brescia as part of the new Dalton Classic tournament.
