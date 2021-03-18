Dalton State men's soccer takes down second-ranked William Carey in double OT

With a penalty shot by Santiago Moore in the match's second overtime period, Dalton State College's men's soccer took down the second-ranked team in the NAIA, William Carey, 3-2.
After regulation ended with the game tied at two and the first extra frame didn't break the tie, more than seven minutes went by in the 10-minute second overtime before Moore's shot ended it. The Roadrunners were awarded the shot after Davinson Mera Valencia was tripped from behind by William Carey's Sacha Vandersteene.
Moore sent the ball into the left half of the net as the William Carey goalkeeper dove right.
The 19th-ranked Roadrunners (10-0-1, 5-0 Southern States Athletic Conference) and William Carey (7-1, 4-1 SSAC) were even at a goal apiece at the halfway point, but a second-half goal put the Crusaders on top.
With just 3:55 left in regulation, Valencia netted a goal to knot the game again.
Noah Cicroia scored the first-half goal for the Roadrunners, which outshot William Carey 27-20.
Pablo Varela Vasquez Fraga and Vandersteene scored for William Carey. Dalton State's Justin Riescher got off eight shots, but couldn't send one home.
Prior to the men's game, the Dalton State women's team was shut out 5-0 by William Carey.
William Carey (11-0-1, 4-0 SSAC), the top ranked team in the NAIA, peppered Dalton State (4-8, 1-4 SSAC) with 24 shots, sending home five, while the Lady Roadrunners managed two shots.
William Carey scored four before half, then added another in the second.
Brooke Alvarez had 14 saves for Dalton State. Emily Darnell tallied the two shots — both on goal — for the Lady Roadrunners.
The two Roadrunner teams have another home doubleheader on Saturday against Mobile. The women play at 1 p.m. at Lakeshore Park, followed by the men.
