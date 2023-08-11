Dalton State Soccer Coach Saif Alsafeer has released the 2023 schedules for the men’s and women’s soccer teams.
“Our staff is very excited about having another strong schedule for the Fall,” said Alsafeer, who coaches both the men’s and women’s sides. “We’re certain the matchups will provide great competition and entertainment for our supporters. We’re especially excited about our home matchups at Dalton Stadium and look forward to seeing our supporters there!”
The men’s schedule features 15 matches, with nine at home and six on the road. The Roadrunners will also host the Dalton Classic to open the home slate at Dalton Stadium. The full schedule can be viewed at dsroadrunners.com.
The season begins on the road with a trip to Waleska and a matchup with Reinhardt on Aug. 18. The next six contests will be at home, beginning with the Dalton Classic on Aug. 24 and 26. Georgia Gwinnett, Brescia, and Louisiana Christian are all entrants, with the Grizzlies and Wildcats kicking the action off on the 24th, followed by the Roadrunners and Bearcats. The matches flip-flop on the 26th, with the Grizzlies facing the Bearcats and the Birds tussling with the Wildcats.
Bryan comes back to Dalton on Sept. 1. Then, the Roadrunners face an always stingy Tennessee Wesleyan club on Sept. 6.
SSAC play begins on Sept. 17 with what is usually a hotly contested match against rival Life. Matches against Brewton-Parker and Middle Georgia State follow on Sept. 20 and 24. Dalton State will hit the road for the first time in over a month with a road trip to new SSAC member Thomas Sept. 28 before heading to Montgomery, Alabama, to take on Faulkner on Sept. 30.
DSC will return to Dalton Stadium on Oct. 8 to welcome Tennessee Southern back to the league before hitting the road again for pivotal matches against Mobile on Oct. 12 and William Carey on Oct. 14.
Another new conference opponent comes next, and the Roadrunners host Point for Senior Day on Oct. 22. The regular season finale is Oct. 28 and will see Dalton State travel to Blue Mountain.
The SSAC Championship follows and carries a few changes this season, as eight teams instead of six will qualify. All eight will compete in the first round on Nov. 2-4 at campus locations. In previous seasons the No. 1 and 2-seeds received a bye and did not play until the semifinals. Now, No. 1 will host No. 8, No. 2 will host No. 7, etc. The four winners will advance to the semifinals in Montgomery, Alabama, on Nov. 8, with the title match set for Nov. 10.
The NAIA 1st and 2nd rounds will be held Nov. 16-18 at selected host sites, with the final site holding the rest of the tournament Nov. 27-Dec. 4 at a new location, Wichita, Kansas.
The women’s schedule features 15 matches, eight at home and six on the road. One of their matches will also be in the newly minted Dalton Classic.
Like the men’s squad, the women will begin on the road with a matchup against Tennessee Wesleyan on Aug. 19. The Bulldogs and Lady Roadrunners faced off last season, with the match being called due to weather after a lengthy delay.
Sewanee will meet Dalton State in the Dalton Classic on Aug. 26 to open up the home portion of the schedule. A date with Bryan follows on Sept. 1 before the Lady Birds hit the road to take on Agnes Scott in Decatur on Sept. 4.
A new soccer program, Pellissippi State, comes to Dalton on Sept. 8 before DSC opens conference play against Life on Sept. 17. Matchups against Brewton-Parker and Middle Georgia State come next on Sept. 20 and 24, respectively.
A road trip to Thomasville and Montgomery, Alabama, awaits DSC on Sept. 28 and 30 as the Lady Roadrunners will take on Thomas and Faulkner. Thomas will be a new member of the SSAC beginning this season.
Oct. 8 sees 2021 National Champion Tennessee Southern’s return to Dalton as they begin SSAC play this season. Tough road matches against Mobile, and William Carey come next on Oct. 12 and 14.
New conference member Point visits Dalton on Oct. 22, with the regular season wrapping up on Oct. 28 as Dalton State heads to Blue Mountain.
The NAIA 1st and 2nd rounds will be held Nov. 16-18 at selected host sites, with the final site holding the rest of the tournament Nov. 27-Dec. 4 as the championships return to Orange Beach, Alabama.
