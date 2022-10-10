Bassett grabs individual title as Roadrunner men’s golf collects first win
Trevor Bassett finished as the individual champion as the Dalton State College men’s golf team earned its first tournament win of the season on Sunday.
Bassett took the top spot by one stroke as the ninth-ranked Roadrunners finished 11 shots ahead of second-place Cumberlands at the two-day Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate in Vonore, Tennessee.
“This was a good week on a challenging golf course,” Dalton State head coach Ben Rickett said. “Always a course that challenges the teams and we played nicely.”
Bassett finished with a 68 in the final round, good for a 4-under to vault up the leaderboard and claim his second overall individual win as a Roadrunner.
The team total of 879 bested Cumberlands (890) at second. Reinhardt and Point were tied for third at 910.
Gavin Noble finished tied for third on the individual leaderboard with a 4-over 220 total. Jarod Edwards was fifth (222), Steve Kibare finished eighth (223) and Tucker Windham tied for 33rd with a 236.
Roadrunners Cole Wentworth and Davison Reynolds competed as individuals, tying for 29th and 43rd, respectively.
”Always nice to win against a strong field,” Rickett said. “We have a quick turnaround before we finish off the fall.”
The Roadrunners play their final tournament before the winter break in Seneca, South Carolina, starting Monday.
Men’s soccer stays undefeated with shutout of Faulkner
The Dalton State College men’s soccer team protected its undefeated record by sweeping past visiting Southern States Athletic Conference opponent Faulkner 6-0 in Dalton on Sunday.
The Roadrunners (9-0-3, 2-0-1 SSAC) used a 27-2 shot advantage over Faulkner (4-6-1, 1-2-1 SSAC) to score three goals in each half on their way to a win.
Leonardo Seixas scored the first Roadrunner goal on a penalty kick just 11:40 into the game, then assisted on a Justin Riescher goal after halftime.
Seixas was the most aggressive attacker for the Roadrunners, tallying eight shots.
Riescher scored two goals — the middle two of the six goals, coming just before and just after halftime — to lead the Roadrunners. Noah Cicoria, Eliseo Padilla and Matheus Fineto Gamil each got a goal in, with Padilla’s and Gamil’s coming in the last 10 minutes of action after Faulkner had a player ejected. Josh Ramos picked up an assist on Cicoria’s goal.
Both of Faulkner’s two shots were on frame and were both stopped by keeper Michael Barrueta, including a penalty shot.
Third-ranked Dalton State continues conference action with a game against 18th-ranked Life on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Marietta.
Lady Roadrunners hold Faulkner scoreless in tie
The Dalton State College women’s soccer team held a seven-win Faulkner team scoreless in a 0-0 draw in Dalton on Sunday.
The Lady Roadrunners (2-4-4, 0-2-2 Southern States Athletic Conference) played an evenly-matched game against SSAC-foe Faulkner (7-3-2, 2-1-1 SSAC) on the scoreboard and in the stat book.
Faulkner tallied 13 shots, while Dalton State was right behind at 12. The visitors outpaced Dalton State by one in shots on goal too, with a 7-6 difference.
Dalton State keeper Brooke Alvarez, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate, stopped all seven shots.
Brianna Hurtado, a freshman from Southeast Whitfield who came on in a reserve role, led Dalton State with four shots, two of which were on frame. Molly Duncan had two shots, and the rest were spread between six players.
The Lady Roadrunners continue the search for a conference win on Saturday as they travel to Marietta to play Life at 1 p.m.
