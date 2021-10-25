Dalton State roundup: Men's soccer downs Middle Georgia, cross country finishes third in strong field

DSC cross country finishes third in strong field at NAIA Southern States Challenge
The Dalton State College cross country team finished third at a competitive race in Hardeeville, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. The NAIA Southern States Challenge featured the best NAIA teams from the Southeast. The Lady Roadrunners finished behind the second and eighth ranked teams in the country, Milligan and Montreat, but ahead of perennial powerhouses Savannah College of Art and Design and Southeastern University.
The team's top-five average time was 19:13, equaling their best performance of the year which came at the University of North Georgia, but on a much faster course.
"What a great day to be a Roadrunner," Dalton State head coach Dean Thompson said. "The ladies ran their best race of this, or frankly any, year on a course that was slower than what we had hoped for when the race was put on the schedule."
The Roadrunners were led, once again, by junior Kathryn Vradenburgh, as she managed a 10th-place overall finish with a time of 18:37. It was Vradenburgh's second fastest time of the year.
Sophomore Riley Jo Ford ran her fastest race of the year when she crossed the line 16th in 18:53. Senior Alex Gass ran her fastest time of the year, 19:26, in finishing 21st overall. She ran most of the race with freshman teammate Giselle Dominguez, a Dalton High School graduate who placed just behind her in 22nd place overall with a time of 19:28.
Running separated most of the race but coming in close together for the fifth and sixth places on the team were senior Kay Vradenburgh and junior Kate Roberts, a Northwest Whitfield grad. It was Kay Vradenburgh's second fastest time ever as she finished 25th in 19:40. Roberts finished just four places later in 19:46. It was the first time Roberts has ever run under 20 minutes.
Another pair of Roadrunners finished close together when junior Rebecca Poe, another Northwest grad, and freshman Ella Coley, a Coahulla Creek grad, were 51st and 54th respectively with times of 20:48 and 20:50. It was Poe's fastest time ever and her first race under 21 minutes, while Coley just missed her personal best time by one second.
The final two Roadrunners were junior Haley Tillery and sophomore Kayla Mattox. Both ran their best times of the year when they came home in 21:16 and 21:26.
DSC men’s soccer locks down on defense for 1-0 win over Middle Georgia
Dalton State College's men's soccer team converted an early corner kick and held on down the stretch for a 1-0 win over visiting Middle Georgia in Southern States Athletic Conference soccer action at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday afternoon.
Dalton State's Connor Nixon lined up for a corner kick that connected with Justin Riescher beautifully for the 1-0 lead just 20 minutes in for the only score of the game.
Thirteenth-ranked Dalton State improves to 10-3-1 (4-1 SSAC) with the win, while Middle Georgia falls to 3-11-1 (4-4 SSAC) with the loss. Riescher had the only goal of the match — his 13th of the season. Nixon picked up assist number three on Riescher's goal.
The Roadrunners outshot the Knights 14-2 overall and 3-0 on goal. It was a physical matchup with 34 fouls and six cards issued.
Dalton State hits the road to Montgomery, Alabama, to take on Faulkner Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
DSC women's soccer shocked by last-minute overtime goal
The Dalton State women's soccer team left the pitch heartbroken on senior day as a 1-0 lead evaporated in a 2-1 loss to Middle Georgia in a Southern States Athletic Conference matchup at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday that was crucial for conference tournament seeding.
Jailyne Martinez, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate, and Brianna Smotherman teamed up for a nice give-and-go that Smotherman put in the back of the net for the Dalton State 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.
In the second half, Middle Georgia's Miagh Downey took a ball from a bad clear and scored the equalizer in the 57th minute. The score remained knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
The match looked destined to a second overtime with just seconds left in the extra frame until a clear in the Middle Georgia zone led to a breakaway by Hannah Theriault, who made a move and beat Brooke Alvarez for the golden goal in the 99th minute.
Dalton State falls to 7-8 (2-3 SSAC) with the loss, while Middle Georgia improves to 11-4 (5-1 SSAC) with the win. Smotherman increased her team lead in goals with nine. Martinez collected her third assist. Dalton State outshot Middle Georgia 10-7 overall and 4-3 on frame.
The Lady Roadrunners hit the road for the regular season finale in Montgomery, Alabama, against Faulkner on Thursday at 6 p.m.
