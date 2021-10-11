Dalton State roundup: Men's soccer routs Talladega; men's golf finishes second in Tennessee tourney

Men's soccer routs Talladega 5-0
Jurgen Ramirez scored twice as No. 16 Dalton State picked a Southern States Athletic Conference win over Talladega 5-0 at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday afternoon.
Connor Nixon laid a beautiful crossing pass in front of Ramirez for the first Dalton State and Ramirez goal in the sixth minute. Five minutes later, Nixon found Justin Riescher for a goal.
After the half, Nixon snagged a goal in the 47th minute when Blas Elizondo crossed a pass in transition to put Dalton State up 3-0.
Ramirez knocked a corner kick into the net three minutes later, and Diego Fernandez capped the scoring with a header off of a Balmore Cruz free kick and Jonathan Soto assist.
Dalton State improves to 5-3-1 overall (1-1 SSAC) with the win, while Talladega falls to 2-8-1 overall (0-4 SSAC) with the loss. Four Roadrunners scored on the day with Jurgen Ramirez snagging two goals.
Michael Barrueta and Nestor Mendez, a Dalton High grad, combined on the shutout with three saves.
Dalton State is on the pitch at Lakeshore Park on Saturday against Florida College at 3:30 p.m.
Men's golf finishes second at Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate
Dalton State College's men's golf team, led by an all-tournament finish from Matthew Cleary, took second place in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tennessee, on Saturday and Sunday.
12th-ranked Point won the tournament with a total of 865 (+1) with No. 23 Dalton State in second at 880 (+16). Reinhardt (884, +20) finished third. In fourth was Midway at 887 (+23), while host and No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan rounded out the top-five at 890 (+26).
Cleary led the Roadrunners with rounds of 70, 71 and 70 to finish in third place individually overall and took home all-tournament team honors. Cole Wentworth had his best finish yet as a Roadrunner in 11th with rounds of 69, 73 and 78.
Trevor Bassett (71, 77, 73) was top-15 with a 14th place finish, while Tucker Windham posted rounds of 76, 74 and 81 to finish in a tie for 34th.
Tyler White carded 81, 83 and 78 to finish in a tie for 43rd overall as the last Roadrunner in the lineup. Davison Reynolds (74, 74, 74) and Joshua Stern (78, 75, 72) played as individuals and finished in 18th and tied for 25th respectively.
"This week was a step in the right direction," head coach Ben Rickett said. "After a couple of weeks off and going back to basics, we were able to see some better results."
Dalton State is back on the course Oct. 18-19 in the AAC Fall Preview at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville.
