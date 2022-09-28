Women’s golf is runner-up at shortened tourney
The Dalton State College women’s golf team posted the best second round but fell three strokes short of victory in the weather-shortened Invite at Innisbrook on the South Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, on Monday.
With the threat of Hurricane Ian, the event was shortened to a one-day 36-hole event and saw the Lady Roadrunners post team scores of 302 and 293, with the second round score being the tournament’s best overall.
“I am really proud of the ladies on how they competed,” Dalton State coach Jim McGrew said. “Definitely left some strokes on the table but did some good things too.”
NCAA Division II Eckerd (592, +24) narrowly edged Dalton State (595, +27), with Southeastern finishing third at 601 (+33). Embry-Riddle and St. Thomas finished tied for fourth at 603 (+35).
Cameron Daniel led the charge for the Lady Roadrunners with a fourth place finish overall with rounds of 72 and 74 (+4). Joining her in the top-10 were Megan Donahue (+6) and Rylie Kosney (+6) in a tie for 8th.
Mailey Buzzell and Sydney Hermann tied for 28th overall as the last two Lady Roadrunners in the main lineup. Buzzell posted rounds of 80 and 74 (+12), with Hermann carding 79 and75 (+12).
Three individuals hit the course for Dalton State with Ella Cress finishing highest in a tie for 16th at 9-over. Sara Burger (+13) finished tied for 32nd, while Hanna Bullard (+23) ended the tournament 56th.
Men’s golf finishes ninth at Innisbrook
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, was shortened to one 36-hole day that saw the Dalton State College men’s golf team post team scores of 298 and 306 to finish in ninth on Monday.
Defending national champion and top-ranked Keiser won the single-day event at 576 (+8) with No. 12 Southeastern taking second at 583 (+15). Eastern Florida State was third at 585 (+17), while Wayland Baptist and South Carolina-Beaufort tied for fourth.
“We did some good things this week but also, around a course like this, it reveals weaknesses,” Dalton State coach Ben Rickett said.
Team scoring was led by Steve Kibare with a seventh-place finish after rounds of 72 and 73 (+3). Jarod Edwards posted rounds of 75 and 74 (+7) to finish tied for 22nd overall.
Cole Wentworth carded rounds of 75 and 78 (+11) to come home tied for 52nd with Davison Reynolds shooting 76 and 82 (+15) to tie for 75th. Trevor Bassett tied for 83rd overall with rounds of 79 and 81 (+18).
Gavin Noble continued his strong surge, working back into team competition taking a top-five spot overall in a tie for third as an individual firing two even-par rounds of 71. Tucker Windham also played as an individual and shot rounds of 74 and 76 to tie for 28th at 8-over.
Win and course record gets Vradenburgh SSAC runner of the week
Kathryn Vradenburgh of Dalton State College was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Vradenburgh was the individual champion and set a new course record at the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Saturday. Her finish in 18:42.7 beat out 77 runners and helped Dalton State to a second-place team finish.
The award was the 13th career individual weekly conference honor for Vradenburgh, a junior.
