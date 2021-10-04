Dalton State roundup: Northwest grad Alvarez named women's soccer defender of the week in SSAC

Northwest grad Alvarez named SSAC women's soccer defender of the week
Brooke Alvarez of Dalton State College has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 27- Oct. 3.
Alvarez, a Rocky Face native and graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School, helped guide the Lady Roadrunners to a 1-1 start in conference play from her goalkeeper position. She had a three-save shutout in a win against Mobile on Thursday, then had 10 saves as the Lady Roadrunners fell 2-0 to top-ranked William Carey on Saturday. The Crusaders came into the game having scored 15 goals over their previous two games.
In that game — in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday — the Crusaders (10-0, 2-0 SSAC) broke through with two goals in the second half to down Dalton State (5-6, 1-1 SSAC). William Carey had 26 shots to Dalton State's five and finally got a couple of goals past Alvarez.
The men were slated to play William Carey Saturday, but the game was postponed due to unplayable conditions.
Both men's and women's soccer teams play Thursday against Blue Mountain at Dalton's Lakeshore Park. The women play at 5 p.m., with the men to follow.
Dalton State cross country gets upper-half finish at Louisville race
Dalton State's cross country team traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to take part in the Live In Lou Louisville Classic on Saturday. The Lady Roadrunners came away with a 24th place finish in a field of 56 teams spanning all levels of collegiate action.
Junior Kathryn Vradenburgh once again led Dalton State with a 25th place finish in a time of 18:58. Senior Kay Vradenburgh was under 20 minutes, finishing in 19:51. Alex Gass ran 20:19, with freshman Giselle Dominguez next at 20:40.
Riley Jo Ford, recovering from illness, paced at 20:45, with Kate Roberts next at 20:55. Ella Coley was the seventh Lady Roadrunner to cross the line at 21:05. Rebecca Poe was the last Dalton State runner as she finished in 21:53.
Dalton State's squad has two weeks off before racing again in the Berry Invitational in Mount Berry on Oct. 16.
