Dalton State roundup: Soccer squads, cross country team come away with weekend wins

DSC cross country wins race at Berry College
Dalton State College's cross country team traveled down the road to Berry College for the Berry Invitational in Mount Berry on Saturday. The Lady Roadrunners outpaced the host Berry Vikings, who finished as the runner-up. The winning score was 45 points to Berry's 79-point second place finish. There were a total of 14 teams and nearly 150 runners in the race.
Junior Kathryn Vradenburgh outpaced her competition over the last 200 meters to take the individual win in the 6K (3.72 mile) race. It was her third win of the year. She was followed by a fourth-place finish from sophomore Riley Jo Ford.
Finishing just seconds apart in 16th, 18th and 20th overall were freshman Giselle Dominguez, senior Alex Gass and senior Kay Vradenburgh. Junior Kate Roberts finished less than 30 seconds further back in 26th place overall.
Freshman Ella Coley finished 49th overall in her first-ever 6K race. She was followed by sophomore Kayla Mattox (68th), junior Haley Tillery (71st) and junior Rebecca Poe (82nd).
“It was a great effort today from the ladies," Dalton State head coach Dean Thompson said. "It was good to see them come back and run well after the last race. I did a poor job of getting them ready for that last race, so it was important to run well today to prove to themselves that they're still a great team. We had the best week of training we've had all year and this race was a good ending to the week.”
Men's, women's soccer down Florida College
The men's and women's soccer squads at Dalton State College both picked up wins over Florida College at Dalton's Lakeshore Park on Saturday. The men's squad won their fourth straight contest with a 4-0 victory, while the women's team also got a shutout at 3-0.
In the men's game, Justin Riescher picked up a hat trick with three goals and also assisted on a fourth goal for the Roadrunners. Riescher tapped to Jeremiah Ruth for the opening goal for Dalton State, then added one off of a Jurgen Ramirez assist to put Dalton State (7-3-1, 2-1 Southern States Athletic Conference) up 2-0 over Florida College (4-7-1)before half. Riescher added two goals after the break.
It's the second hat trick for Riescher this season.
The Dalton State women's squad (7-6, 2-1 SSAC) scored two goals after halftime to pull away from Florida College (1-10).
Kylie Pritchett scored in the first with an assist from Nicole Perez. Molly Duncan and Briana Smotherman put in goals in the second half.
It's the fifth assist of the year for Perez, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate. She leads the team in that category.
