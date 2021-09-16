Vradenburgh, Donahue named conference player of the week in women's cross country, golf
Kathryn Vradenburgh of Dalton State College has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday, while Dalton State's Megan Donahue has been named the SSAC Women's Golf Player of the Week.
The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 6-12.
Vradenburgh finished second out of 95 runners at the University of North Georgia Cross Country Invitational, clocking in with a time of 18:03 in the 5K (3.1-mile) event. A 5:48 per mile average set a personal record for Vradenburgh.
Donahue won the individual title by two strokes at the Players Club Invitational in Yorktown, Indiana. She shot a four-over (74, 74) to beat out 63 golfers, and she was the only golfer to shoot 74 or better in both rounds.
Dalton State men's golf finishes fifth in opener
Top-ranked Dalton State College, the defending NAIA national champions, faced a tough field to open the season at the Coastal Georgia Invitational and came away with a fifth-place team finish at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island on Tuesday.
Second-ranked Keiser (836, -16) took home the team victory with No. 12 University of South Carolina Beaufort (852, E) in second. The second Keiser team at 856 (+4) was third while host and fourth-ranked Coastal Georgia (864, +12) finished fourth. Dalton State (867, +15) rounded out the top five.
Matthew Cleary led the Roadrunners in round one with a one-under 70. Trevor Bassett was right on his heels with an even-par 71. Tyler White posted a round of 72 (+1) to stay close. The last counter went to Joshua Stern with an 82 (+11), while Cole Wentworth posted an 87 (+16).
The second trip around for the Roadrunners was fruitful as Bassett a fired three-under round of 68 and Cleary was right behind with a two-under 69. Stern and Wentworth carded 73 and 74 respectively, while White shot 78.
The final round was also very solid for the defending national champions as Cleary rounded the course in a three-under 68 to finish tied for third overall and snag an all-tournament team honor. Bassett finished just outside the top five in sixth after a one-under round of 70. White bounced back to close the tournament like he opened it, with a 73 (+1). Stern finished with 77 and Wentworth with 79.
Dalton State next plays Sept. 27 when the men co-host the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, with the women's team.
