Dalton State roundup: Women's golf picks up win in opening tournament; Cross country finishes second in weekend event

Dalton State women's golf wins in opening tournament
Second-ranked Dalton State collected a win Saturday afternoon, taking home the trophy in The Players Club Invitational at The Players Club in Yorktown, Indiana.
"It was not pretty but we found a way to win against a field with top 25 teams. We have to get some things straightened out and eliminate the big numbers," said Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew. "The bottom line is we found a way to win and that is the goal."
Dalton State shot a tournament total of 609 (+33) to take the win by six strokes over No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan (615, +39). No. 18 and event host Taylor was third at 626 (+50). Lindsey Wilson (633, +57) and No. 20 Cumberlands (641, +65) rounded out the top five.
Mailey Buzzell got things going early for the Lady Roadrunners in round one, posting a 72 (E) for the first round which was good for solo second overall. It was a DSC log jam in fourth with Cameron Daniel, Megan Donahue and Sydney Hermann all carding 74 (+2).
Right outside the top 10 in 11th was Hanna Bullard with a 77 (+5). Katelyn Skiffen, playing as an individual, shot 87 (+15).
In round two, Donahue paced the Lady Roadrunners on the second day with her second straight 74 (+2), which was the round of the day and vaulted her to the top spot for her first career individual medalist title. The Indiana native got her first win in her home state.
Hermann shot 79 (+7) and finished in a tie for fourth in the second round. Buzzell (84, +12) and Hanna Bullard (79, +7) tied for ninth overall.
Daniel (83, +11) finished right outside the top 10 in 11th, while Skiffen came home tied for 46th after a round of 88 (+16).
Dalton State is in action Sept. 27 co-hosting the Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, with the men's team.
Cross country finishes second at North Georgia Invitational
Dalton State traveled to Oakwood for the University of North Georgia Invitational on Friday. The host school was a little too tough for the Lady Roadrunners, but Dalton State finished second. The 19:13 top-five average was the second fastest in school history, and it was the first time the Roadrunners have ever placed five runners under 20 minutes.
"I was really proud of our ladies today," Dalton State coach Dean Thompson said. "I thought we had a chance to run really well and have some breakthroughs and that's exactly what happened."
Junior Kathryn Vradenburgh led the field and took home the individual win with a new personal best time of 18:03.
Finishing second for the Roadrunners was senior Kay Vradenburgh, who also ran a personal best time of 19:10, cutting over 30 seconds from her previous personal best. She also finished in the top 10 at ninth overall.
Sophomore Riley Jo Ford was three places behind, finishing in 19:23. Senior Alex Gass crossed the finish line two places and 13 seconds later, joined by freshman Giselle Dominguez (19:46).
The sixth Roadrunner across the line was junior Kate Roberts in a new personal best time of 20:09. Rounding out the top seven was freshman Ella Coley, who cut over a minute from her personal best when she crossed the line 30th in 20:50.
Junior Haley Tillery (21:20) finished 36th overall and cut over two minutes from last week's time. Junior Rebecca Poe stormed home over the last mile to pick up several places to finish in her second best ever collegiate time (21:38). Sophomore Kayla Mattox was just a few places behind when she finished in 21:47.
The Lady Roadrunners are back in action Sept. 24 at the Wingfoot Invitational in Cartersville.
Women's soccer falls to Georgia Gwinnett
Dalton State's women's soccer team had a three-game win streak broken Sunday when the Lady Roadrunners (4-4) fell to Georgia Gwinnett (4-2) 3-1 at Lakeshore Park.
Georgia Gwinnett scored first when Joy Mertzig netted the first of her three goals eight minutes in.
Dalton State's Molly Duncan answered with an unassisted goal 10 minutes later, but Mertzig added her second to give Gwinnett a 2-1 lead at half, then added a third after the break.
Gwinnett outpaced Dalton State on shots 13-5. Duncan, Andrea Soto Calderon and Megan Wilson each had shots on goal. Dalton State goalkeeper Brooke Alvarez saved six of the nine shots she faced that would have reached goal.
The Lady Roadrunners next plat Saturday at Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
