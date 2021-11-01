Dalton State roundup: Women's soccer, golf close fall schedules with wins; basketball takes first loss

DSC basketball takes first loss of season against Thomas
The Dalton State College basketball team held the lead at halftime but went cold in the second half in a 78-74 loss to Thomas in the Life University Classic in Marietta on Saturday.
It was a quick start for the Roadrunners, as they went up 7-0 in the first two minutes of play.
A C.J. Perry 3-pointer at the 14:31 mark put the Roadrunners up by nine at 20-11.
With 9:28 remaining, the DSC lead grew to 10 after two Nasir Cassel free throws.
The Nighthawks began to chip away at the Roadrunners' lead, getting the advantage under five points before halftime.
Dalton State looked to take an eight-point lead into the break, but a Reggie Wright three before the horn sounded made it a 48-43 game at the half.
The second half started much the way the first half did, with the Roadrunners converting baskets efficiently on their way to building a 12-point lead at 62-50 with 14:38 to go and forcing a 30-second Thomas timeout.
After the timeout, Thomas flipped the game with a 16-0 run that lasted just short of six minutes and saw them take a 66-62 lead.
Thomas carried the lead until 1:02 remaining when a dunk from Antares Gwyn tied the game at 74-74.
Dalton State forced a turnover on the next Nighthawk possession and had two good looks to take the lead, but neither would fall as Thomas got the rebound and was fouled.
Trint Bryant hit both shots from the charity stripe to get Thomas the lead but the Roadrunners had a chance to tie.
Franklin Almonte had a shot for the tie but missed as the Nighthawks snagged the rebound and hit two more foul shots for the 78-74 win.
Dalton State falls to 2-1 with the loss, while Thomas improves to 2-1 overall with the win. Three Roadrunners scored in double figures, led by Gwyn with 18 points and 5 rebounds.
Almonte, a Dalton High School graduate, scored 14 points and pulled down 10 boards. Rodley Adjei also had 14 points and added four rebounds and four assists.
The Nighthawks had 41 bench points, with most coming from Tim Williamson and Wright. Williamson led Thomas with 15 points with Wright adding 10. Jordan Booker also had 15 points and dished out seven assists.
Thomas held a narrow advantage in points off turnovers at 23-20, while Dalton State won the battle on the boards 33-27. The Roadrunners also held the advantage in second chance points (16-4) and points in the paint (30-14). The difference maker in the game was the 16-0 second half run by Thomas that swung a 12-point Roadrunner lead into a 4-point deficit.
Dalton State is back at home for their next two games against Bryan tonight and Oakwood on Thursday. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Women's soccer racks up 11 goals in win
Dalton State College's women's soccer team ended the regular season with an offensive explosion as they defeated Southern States Athletic Conference foe Talladega 11-0 at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Sunday afternoon.
Dalton State improves to 9-8 (4-3 SSAC) with the win, while Talladega falls to 4-11-2 (0-7 SSAC) with the loss.
Brianna Smotherman netted five goals on the afternoon and tied for the conference lead on the season with 15. Ava Van Doren had a hat trick of her own with three goals and three assists. She has five goals in her last two matches.
Molly Duncan, Jailyne Martinez and Isabella Weigle also scored on a day where the Lady Roadrunners outshot the Lady Tornadoes 33-1 overall and 17-0 on goal. Guadalupe Martinez, Sarah Morris, Kylie Pritchett, Andrea Soto Calderon also assisted on goals.
The Lady Roadrunners host Mobile in the quarterfinal round of the SSAC Tournament on Wednesday. Kickoff at Lakeshore Park is 5:30 p.m. The fourth-seeded finish is the highest SSAC regular season finish for the program, and Wednesday marks the first time the women's team has hosted an SSAC tournament game.
Men's soccer falls to William Carey in regular-season finale
Dalton State College played William Carey in a tight game, but a late goal from the Crusaders gave them a 3-2 victory in the SSAC regular-season finale for both squads at Crusader Field in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday.
Ignacio Palacio went in unassisted for the first goal of the day in the 14th minute for the Crusaders. Carey extended the lead in the 13 minutes later when Reece Harrison booted one in with an assist from Juan Ruiz Cabello.
Dalton State's Balmore Cruz helped close the gap with a goal in the 39th minute on a Justin Riescher assist.
The Roadrunners hit the equalizer in the 48th off the boot of Zachary Perry.
Ruiz Cabello notched a goal in the 81st minute that proved to be the match winner.
Dalton State falls to 11-4-1 (5-2 SSAC) with the loss, while William Carey improves to 13-3 (6-1 SSAC) with the loss. Cruz and Perry each collected goals, while Riescher got his third assist of the season. Shots were even at 12 with the Roadrunners holding the advantage on frame at 8-6.
The Roadrunners are back at Lakeshore Park for an SSAC quarterfinal matchup with Middle Georgia Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Women's golf ends fall slate with win
The second-ranked Dalton State College women's golf team finished the fall schedule in style last week with a wire-to-wire win in the SSAC Fall Preview at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama. It is the third team victory of the season for the Lady Roadrunners who have yet to trail in a round this season.
Dalton State shot a tournament total of 907 (+43) to win by 33 strokes over No. 11 Loyola (940, +76). NCAA Division ll Spring Hill (971, +107) finished third, with SSAC member Blue Mountain in fourth at 996 (+132). Mobile (1079, +215) rounded out the top five.
Sophomore Mailey Buzzell collected her third win in her collegiate career with the individual medalist title after rounds of 72-73-73 (218, +2). She led a string of Lady Roadrunners in the top five as she was joined by Sydney Hermann and Cameron Daniel.
Hermann finished third at 226 (+10) with Daniel in fourth at 229 (+13). Megan Donahue joined them in the top 10 with a ninth place finish at 240 (+24). Hanna Bullard placed 13th at 247 (+31), while Katelyn Skiffen made it six Lady Roadrunners in the top 20 with an 18th place finish at 255 (+39).
"Really proud of the way the girls played," Dalton State coach Jim McGrew said. "We wanted to get a little more familiar with this golf course to prepare for conference. I think we did that and feel good about coming back."
The Lady Roadrunners have the winter break before hitting the links again in February.
