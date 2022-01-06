Loyola University New Orleans brought the No. 1-ranked team in the NAIA into a game against Dalton State College Thursday night, and, for a stretch early in the second half, it wasn't difficult to see why the undefeated Wolf Pack have earned that ranking.
The Southern States Athletic Conference foe led Dalton State by 10 early in the break, but it was an 18-0 stretch that quickly turned the game into a rout as the Roadrunners lost 85-57.
A hounding, full-court defense made it difficult for Dalton State to even get the ball across half-court. Turnovers led to easy Loyola baskets. Offensive rebounds gave the Wolf Pack more chances to score, and knockdown shooters rained a couple of long-range shots from the perimeter.
Myles Burns punctuated the stretch with a steal, spin and slam that capped a run that turned a 43-33 lead to a 61-33 advantage. A short jumper from Dalton State's Marquel Wiggins finally ended the 18-0 stretch that lasted about four minutes.
That stretch wasn't the only one in which top-ranked Loyola (16-0, 5-0 SSAC) flexed its muscles, but it was the one that quickly ceased any Dalton State (8-7, 3-3 SSAC) comeback attempt.
The Roadrunners faced a deficit in the first place thanks in part to a 10-0 first-half run by Loyola, a similar -- yet shorter -- stretch in which the hawking Wolf Pack defense forced Roadrunner turnovers.
Dalton State gave the ball away 15 times for 20 Loyola points in the game, while the Wolf Pack committed just five turnovers.
That 10-0 run gave Loyola a 16-point lead at 30-14. Dalton State whittled the lead to 12 over the final eight minutes of the first half and trailed 39-27 at the break.
A spirited Roadrunners squad scored six quick points after half, four by Rodley Adjei, to cut the lead to as little as 10 before Loyola regained control.
The Wolf Pack shot 63.5% in the win and nailed 8 of 19 shots from 3-point range.
Brandon Davis made three of those and scored 16 for Loyola. Terry Smith led the Wolf Pack with 19 points.
Adjei scored 17 for the Roadrunners, while Wiggins scored 11. Donavan Miller and C.J. Perry both scored eight.
The competition doesn't get much easier for Dalton State the next time out. The Roadrunners were scheduled to play William Carey Saturday, but COVID-19 issues within the opposing program led to the game being postponed. Dalton State's next game is Tuesday at home against another highly-ranked SSAC opponent. The Roadrunners host national No. 3 Talladega College at 7:30 p.m.
