A four-game homestand was good to Dalton State College.
The Roadrunners capped a 3-1 stretch of home Southern States Athletic Conference games with a 73-44 defeat of Middle Georgia State on Saturday.
Dalton State (14-8, 9-5 SSAC) has won three in a row and five of its last six conference games, the only loss coming to 19th-ranked Faulkner to begin the four-game home stretch.
The Roadrunners have risen to third place in the SSAC standings behind Loyola and Faulkner with six games to play.
The latest Roadrunner win was secured pretty quickly against Middle Georgia (9-11, 5-9 SSAC) for Dalton State's homecoming game.
The Roadrunners held Middle Georgia to just 24.6% shooting as Dalton State pulled away for the big victory.
The visitors led 7-4 early on, but, once Dalton State regained the lead, the Roadrunners never gave it up again.
A Sean Cobb jumper with 15:26 left in the first half gave Dalton State the lead for good at 9-7.
A short Carterius Evans shot with 11:44 left before half gave the Roadrunners their first 10-point lead at 20-10, capping a 16-3 run that helped quickly push Dalton State in front.
The Roadrunners led by as many as 17 in the first half before a 6-0 spurt by Middle Georgia cut the score to 33-22 at halftime.
The Knights kept up the push early in the second half, sinking the deficit to as little as five with Dalton State struggling to score to start the second.
Those struggles soon vanished, as the Roadrunners outscored Middle Georgia 38-14 in the final 15 minutes of play. Dalton State kept pushing the lead, and a Jaelin Ferrell 3-pointer with 37 seconds left capped the scoring and made the margin its largest of the game at 29.
Evans led the way for the Roadrunners with a season-high 21 points. The forward, who also grabbed nine rebounds, hadn't scored more than 14 this season, his first with Dalton State.
Dalton High School product Franklin Almonte tallied a double-double with 15 points and a team-leading 13 boards. Six of Almonte's rebounds came on the offensive end.
Led by Almonte, Dalton State out-rebounded the Knights 49-33.
Boubacar Kamissoko scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Cobb added seven points to his nine boards.
Donavan Miller, coming off of a 28-point game, scored just three but dished a game-high nine assists, outpacing Middle Georgia's team total of just seven.
Dalton State hits the road for a game Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against Blue Mountain Christian.
