Dalton State College's basketball team pulled away late in the second half in a 74-62 win Friday over visiting Southern States Athletic Conference opponent Florida College.
Dalton State (7-8, 6-4 SSAC) and Florida College (13-12, 3-9 SSAC) played to a 35-35 stalemate at halftime, but the Roadrunners grabbed the lead midway through the second half and boost it to double digits by the time the buzzer sounded.
"We have to keep doing a good job defensively," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said. "I thought we were a lot better in the second half than we were in the first."
Dalton State's Igor Stokic only made two baskets in the game, but they kicked off the Dalton State run that helped win the Roadrunners the game.
After Florida College went up 48-44 with 13 minutes left, Stokic swished a 3-pointer from the right wing. Then, after the teams traded two-point buckets, Stokic nailed another three to give Dalton State the lead.
Florida College kept the deficit minimal until Dalton State's other Serbian sharpshooter — both Stokic and Aleksandar Pantelic hail from Serbia — hit a fading 3-pointer in the corner as the shot clock expired to put the Roadrunners up by six with five minutes to go.
From there, Antares Gwyn and Marquel Wiggins took over for some late baskets and free throws to increase the Dalton State margin of victory to 12 points.
Gwyn was the leading scorer for the Roadrunners Friday with 18, while Pantelic scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dalton State's Marquel Wiggins, who averages 19.6 points per game, was held to 13 on 5-for-14 shooting, but made his mark with the majority of his points late in the second half.
Subpar shooting didn't extend to all the Roadrunners, though. Dalton State went 9-for-19 on 3-pointers, led by Pantelic's 3-for-6 effort. The Roadrunners also out-rebounded Florida College 42 to 27.
These teams won't have to wait long before suiting up against each other again.
Dalton State hosts Florida College again today at the school's Bandy Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m.
