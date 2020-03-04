Dalton State's Bell named conference co-player of the year

Dalton State College basketball's Randy Bell was named the Southern State Athletic Conference's Co-Player of the Year at the conference's awards banquet Wednesday night.
Bell, who averaged 17.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and led the Roadrunners to a 27-3 mark in the regular season, shared the honor with Faulkner University's Milan Skundric. Bell ranks third in the conference in scoring behind Florida College's Matt Simpson and Blue Mountain College's Tyree Beason.
The awards were announced in the midst of the SSAC tournament in Montgomery, Alabama. Also announced were honorees for the season's top coach, defender, newcomer and freshman in the conference.
Bell, a senior, was also named to the 10-member First-Team All-Conference, along with fellow Dalton State senior Kevon Tucker. Tucker started all 30 games for the Roadrunners, averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
Dalton State senior point guard Sean Cranney and sophomore forward Igor Stokic were named to the conference's All-Academic team.
The second-seeded Roadrunners open play in the quarterfinal round of the SSAC tournament Thursday at 2:15 p.m. CST against No.7-seeded William Carey.
