Dalton State's Bell named NAIA All-American

The honors keep coming for Dalton State College basketball's Randy Bell.
The guard was named Thursday as a first-teamer on the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball All-America teams.
Bell, a senior on the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament champion Dalton State team, was named Most Valuable Player of the SSAC tournament and Co-Player of the Year in the conference. The season abruptly ended for the Roadrunners, who had earned a top seed in the NAIA National Championship Tournament, when the association canceled remaining winter sports championships earlier this month due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Bell averaged 17.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, leading the Roadrunners to a school-record 27-3 mark in the regular season and a 17-game win streak. Bell is among 10 players named to the first team, while second and third teams were also announced by the NAIA Thursday.
"It's a great honor," Bell said. "I think it shows how much I love the game and how much work I put in to get better."
Bell's backcourt mate and fellow senior, Kevon Tucker, was listed as an honorable mention. Tucker started all 30 regular season games for the Roadrunners, averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
The college careers of Bell and Tucker, along with five other Dalton State seniors, ended with the NAIA decision to cancel the NAIA tournament.
"It's bittersweet," Bell said. "Even though we won the conference and I got this accomplishment, I wanted to win it with my teammates. That's what I'll miss most is just being with the team."
Chris Coffey of Georgetown College (Kentucky) was named NAIA National Player of the Year and John Moore of Westmont College (California) was named the NAIA Coach of the Year.
