The Roadrunners are moving on.
Dalton State College shut down Columbia International 4-0 in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Thursday at Dalton Stadium.
Top-seeded Dalton State (15-1-3) scored two goals in each half and limited No. 4 seed Columbia International (12-4-4) to three shots on goal to earn just the second win in the national tournament in program history.
The Roadrunners, which are hosting first and second round games of the tournament in Dalton, advance to the second round game on Saturday at 6:30. Dalton plays the winner of the Cumberlands/Indiana Tech game later Thursday night to be one of the 10 teams to advance to the tournament’s final site in Decatur, Alabama.
After the opening scoreless stalemate held for the first 26 minutes of play, Dalton State got on the board with 18:27 left in the first half.
After a shot by Rasmus Andersson was blocked out of bounds, Leonardo Seixas sent in a corner kick. A scramble in front of the net ended with the ball creeping just across the line for a goal. The score was credited as an own goal by Columbia International, and it appeared Gavin Taylor was the last Roadrunner to touch the ball with a header.
With 5:33 to play in the first, the Roadrunners added a more conventional goal.
Andersson, charging up the left sideline, saw an open Josh Ramos on the opposite corner of the goal and launched a long-range pass that Ramos ran under to easily head in the ball.
Columbia International nearly got on the scoreboard late in the half with a blistering long-range shot, but Dalton State goalkeeper Michael Barrueta backpedaled, leapt and swatted the ball away to keep the clean sheet for the Roadrunners. Barrueta made three saves in the game, also stopping a shot in the early minutes when the match was still scoreless.
Columbia International keeper Chase Knizek had a tougher time.
Overall shots from each team were fairly even, with Columbia International tallying 11 and the Roadrunners shooting 14, but nine of the 14 Roadrunner shots were on frame. Knizek had five saves, but let in four goals.
The third Dalton State goal was added 19 minutes into the second half.
Seconds after checking into the game, Javier Morejon corralled a hit-ahead pass from Ramos and found no one in front of him but Knizek.
Knizek dived and got a piece of Morejon’s shot, but the ball trickled in for a goal.
Just five minutes later, DSC freshman and Coahulla Creek High School grad Jaime Mendiola pulled a move he might’ve made in his days with the Colts and added the exclamation.
Mendiola received the ball in the middle of the field, surged forward to split a pair of defenders, accelerated around another defender and faked a shot to draw out the keeper. Knizek bought it and dived, and Mendiola easily sent the ball in.
Mendiola led the Roadrunners with four total shots, while Andersson and Zachary Perry both got two off.
The Roadrunners got their second NAIA tournament win after picking up the first a year ago. Dalton State has never advanced past the second round. The Roadrunners have a chance to do that Saturday, and, if they do, they’ll play at the tournament’s final site starting Nov. 29.
